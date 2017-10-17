Blac Chyna & Tyga Back Together After Reuniting For King Cairo? Inside Their Unexpected Reunion

Fans were shocked when Blac Chyna and Tyga put their differences aside and reunited at their son’s birthday party over the weekend, but will it lead to a romantic reconciliation? Not so fast…

Just because Blac Chyna and Tyga were amicable at King Cairo’s birthday party on Oct. 14, doesn’t mean they’ll be giving their relationship another go. The exes, who have had a tumultuous past, have gotten to a point where they’re able to hang out together without drama, but there’s no meet-ups when their son isn’t involved, according to TMZ. The site reports that King’s nanny has been planning a friendly reunion between the five-year-old’s parents for almost two months now, and helped them reconcile on a three-way phone call.

The nanny reportedly felt, since King is starting kindergarten, there will be many more activities taking place in his day-to-day life, which will require more civilized co-parenting. Blac and Tyga are cool with hanging out together, but don’t plan on doing so when King isn’t involved, TMZ’s source explained. Even though it doesn’t seem like these two are going to be the best of friends, they’ve certainly come a long way from just a few months ago — at the end of March, Chyna publicly bashed her ex for allegedly not paying child support with some majorly harsh words.

There always seems to be some form of drama in Blac’s life, and even though she’s made peace with T, she still has her other baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, 30, to worry about. The two were embroiled in a bitter custody war over their daughter, Dream, this summer. They decided to settle when he agreed to paying $20,000 in child support in mid-September, but just a few weeks later, he filed a shocking lawsuit against the 29-year-old, claiming she allegedly tried to “strangle” him with an iPhone cord, amongst other shocking accusations.

