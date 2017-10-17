Tila Tequila Shares Horrific Sexual Harassment Experience: I Was ‘Pimped Out’

This video of Tila Tequila is terrifying, and not cause she’s covered in some crazy hair dye. The internet star took to YouTube today to address her horrifying experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Tila Tequila, 35, is not messing around. The reality TV star took to YouTube today in a live stream that exposed many horrifying instances of sexual harassment she has experienced and seen others go through in Hollywood. In the clip above, you can see Tila begin to unravel the story of how she was harassed by talent agents she worked with who “pimped her out.” Tila claims to have been “pumped up” with drugs and had a drug dealer “planted” in her life. Tila says the “prostitution was real.” Click here to see pics of Tila.

Tila specifically addresses her experiences with a man she calls, “Michael Scott, AIDS Assassin.” “He tried to infect me with his diseases,” she says. “Nasty. They have their own doctors, it’s so nasty. They go out and infect all these girls, brainwash them, prostitute them… it’s an abomination.” “The Michael Scott parties were just like the Hugh Hefner parties,” she adds. “It’s prostitution. They hire girls, they put them on payroll, they rape them…”

In the wake of the sexual harassment and assault allegations over 30 women have made against former Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, Tila, like many women, seems to have gained the strength to address the issue that runs rampant in the entertainment industry. Similarly, over the weekend, former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones made sex abuse allegations against the group and accused the crew of being a prostitution ring. Though founder Robin Antin has denied these claims and said Kaya is just looking for her “15 minutes” of fame, many fans are rallying around every woman in the entertainment industry who is coming forward with sexual harassment allegations.

