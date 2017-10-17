TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert Live Stream — Watch JAY-Z, Cardi B & More Perform

It’s time for TIDAL X: Brooklyn, and if you weren’t able to score tickets to the huge benefit concert in NYC, no worries! Here’s the live stream — watch JAY-Z, Cardi B, Chris Brown and more perform.

TIDAL is livestreaming JAY-Z‘s 3rd annual benefit concert today, Oct. 17, and you can tune in with the player above starting at 8:00 PM EST. You won’t want to miss a moment of TIDAL X: Brooklyn, which is happening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and raising money for organizations aiding in relief and recovery for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquakes. You can also use the hashtag #TIDALXBrooklyn on social media!

Luis Fonsi and Charly Black will open the show, and the list of performers is simply staggering. Stevie Wonder, JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Fifth Harmony, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith, Belly, Jadakiss, Iggy Azalea, David Bisbal, Donnie McClurkin, Jessie Reyez, Mack Wilds, Machel Montano, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mr. Eazi, Justine Skye, Princess Nokia, Tee Grizzley, Rapsody, Kranium, Chloe x Halle, Cipha Sounds, Victory and more will all perform, and there will be appearances by host Angie Martinez, Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. So awesome! See more of JAY-Z’s best pics.

Proceeds will go to The Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Miami Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico, and more. You can visit TIDAL.com/Brooklyn to donate!

