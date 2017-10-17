‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Coaches Are Forced To Make Difficult Cuts As Battles Continue

The coaches on season 13 of ‘The Voice’ have to make tough decisions as the Battle Rounds rage on during the Oct. 17 episode. Follow along with everything that goes down in our live blog here!

The first Battle of the night is between Davon Fleming and Maharasyi from Jennifer Hudson’s team, and being mentored by Kelly Rowland. They’re tasked with performing “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” and their rendition is quite impressive. It’s not easy for Jennifer to pick just one to keep on her team, but in the end, she goes with Davon as the winner. “He’s really, really advanced,” Jennifer explained to Miley Cyrus afterward, while discussing her decision.

Next up, Adam Levine’s team members Brandon Showell and Hannah Mrozak prepare a performance of “Cold Water” with help from their coach and their mentor Joe Jonas. After their stripped-down, but powerful, rendition of the song, Adam has a tough choice to make, and he decides to pick Hannah to stick around. On this night of Battles, Adam also chooses Dylan Gerard over Dave Crosby, while Blake Shelton keeps Esera Tuaolo over Rebecca Brunner and Miley opts for Chloe Kohanski over Iliana Viramontes.

Jennifer: Lucas Holliday, Noah Mac, Chris Weaver, Davon Fleming

Adam: Adam Pearce, Hannah Mrozak, Dylan Gerard

Blake: Keisha Renee, Kathrina Feigh, Esera Tuaolo

Miley: Moriah Formica, Brooke Simpson, Whitney Fenimore, Chloe Kohanski

