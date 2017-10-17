‘The Mane Event’: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding Will Be Full Of Bridesmaid Beef

The drama is TOO real when it comes to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir’s wedding, which will be documented on BET’s ‘The Mane Event’. But is the actual main event all of the shade throwing between Keyshia’s bridesmaids? Watch this preview for more.

It’s going down at Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’oir’s, 32, wedding on Tuesday, October 17. In this wild preview of The Mane Event, the title for the 10-episode docu-series about their wedding, it seems Keyshia will be playing referee for her bridesmaids on her special day. “I need you to be my bridesmaid,” Keyshia can be seen asking her close friend, Trina, before they embrace excitedly. Unfortunately, it seems like not every one of Keyshia’s close friends was asked, because in the next clip we see another one of her friends, Erica, totally flipping out. “You picked Trina and not me?” the furious friend asks Keyshia bluntly. Uh oh.

The drama doesn’t end there. While Keyshia is dealing with planning a wedding in a short period of time, a planner who isn’t exactly keen on her time restraints, and completely redesigning her gown, her bridesmaids seem to be in a full-out war. At the 1:36 mark two of the bridesmaids seem to disagree on what a “turn up” is or isn’t. “Your thing of a turn up and my thing of a turn is two different things,” one says as they all sit around a table. “Right, cause you don’t turn up. You more like turn sideways.” Keyshia can’t even deal with the disagreement, asking, “What is going on? Hopefully these girls can get their you-know-what together because Keyshia’s big day is supposed to be about Keyshia, NOT her bridesmaids and their bickering!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think is going down with Keyshia’s bridesmaids? Do YOU think they can pull it together for Keyshia’s wedding? Comment below, let us know!