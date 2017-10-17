Stockard Channing, 73: Did ‘Grease’ Star Get Plastic Surgery — Doctor Speaks

Stockard Channing shocked fans in a rare television appearance on October 17. Some are speculating she may have had plastic surgery — see what a doctor says below.

We all know and love Stockard Channing, 73, for playing Rizzo in the 1978 classic Grease. In an appearance on the UK talk show Lorraine on Oct. 17, she looked… different. Now, it has been almost 40 years since the famous flick, but fans went wild with speculation over her changed appearance.”Oh no,” someone commented. Another said, “What has Stockard Channing done to her face?” One British watcher exclaimed: “Good grief, Stockard Channing looks unrecognisable on #Lorraine. Such a shame that people feel they can’t simply age gracefully.” We called up a doctor to offer his expert opinion.

Board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “It looks like she had a facelift and necklift years ago with possible cheek implants.” The reason she looks so dramatically different could be because, “She apparently tries to keep up the look of her facelift with filler instead of just redoing a facelift, which causes her to look ‘overfilled’.” Similar to breast implants, facelifts don’t last forever. “A facelift typically will last about 10 years,” Dr. Rowe says. “You can never stop the clock from moving forward or the aging process. The proper way to treat her is with a facelift. Instead of overfilling her face with dermal fillers and trying to avoid another surgery, she should have done another facelift.”

See before and after pics here:

HollywoodLifers, do you think Stockard Channing got plastic surgery on her face?