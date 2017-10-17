Ron Howard Announces Official Name of Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ Movie As Production Wraps

Drum roll, please! Now that the ‘Star Wars’ Han Solo movie has finished filming, director Ron Howard took to Twitter to surprise fans by revealing it’s OFFICIAL title.

The Star Wars movie about Han Solo will be called — wait for it — Solo. The full-length title is Solo: A Star Wars Story, as revealed by director Ron Howard in a quick Twitter video on October 17. “Hi! Well, as we wrap up production I just want to take this moment to thank an incredibly talented cast and crew for all their hard work. And to the fans out there, I hope you’ve enjoyed the pictures that I’ve been sharing. Pictures that I’ve taken from the set of — can we even say the name of the movie?” Ron pauses and asks as he looks away from the camera. Suddenly two furry hands (ahem Chewbacca hands) hand Ron a sign that he looks at and smiles before turning it around for the camera to see.

The sign is written in the signature Star Wars font and reads the full title, Solo: A Star Wars Movie. To be fair Ron never says the name out loud, so this might be cheating… but who cares? This is a super exciting moment for Star Wars fans all over the world! As previously announced, Alden Ehrenreich will portray the young Han Solo, originally made an iconic movie character by actor Harrison Ford. The film will also star Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson and Paul Bettany, which makes for another all-star cast to add to the franchise.

