Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera & 26 More Stars Reveal How They Were Sexually Assaulted

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein‘s sex scandal and the momentum of the #MeToo movement, hundreds of thousands of women are coming forward with their own sexual assault and sexual harassment experiences — including brave female celebrities. Some stars, like America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Reese Witherspoon, and Kesha, were tragically assaulted when they were children. Some stars’ assaults happened when they were already established actresses and singers. Scroll through our gallery above to read the stories from a staggering amount of female celebrities.

An estimated 1 in 4 women experience some form of sexual assault in their lifetimes, so it makes sense that many of our favorite actresses, singers, and TV personalities have their own stories to tell. We just wish that wasn’t true. America revealed on Twitter during the #MeToo campaign that she was sexually assaulted when she was just nine years old. It was ongoing abuse by someone she trusted, too. Reese told the world that she was assaulted by a director in the 1990s when she was 16, and it’s haunted her ever since. She’s kept quiet because of that fear, but felt the courage to speak out after so many other celebrities did after the Weinstein scandal.

Amber has spoken about her abuse in the past several times. After President Trump‘s “p***y grabbing” tape was released, she revealed that she had an abusive ex who assaulted her at a club in front of everyone. She said that he picked her up by her hair with one hand, by her genitals with the other, and carried her outside. She also bravely told off actor James Woods on Twitter for allegedly hitting on her when she was a teenager. It’s sad that it’s not shocking when you hear the stories from the other women on this list. But it’s so important that you read them and listen to what they have to say!

HollywoodLifers, if you’ve been the victim of sexual assault and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).