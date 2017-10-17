9 Models Rocking Super Sexy Halloween Costumes: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More

Heidi Klum might be the Queen of Halloween, but there are plenty of other supermodels who slay the costume game, too! See the hottest getups that Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and more have rocked over the years.

Halloween 2017 is Tuesday, October 31st, and if you’re still seeking costume inspiration, look no further! Yes, models dress up for a living, but they tend to get pretty creative when it comes to the big holiday. We’ve rounded up the sexiest pics of our favorite supermodels rocking Halloween costumes over the years, starting with Kendall Jenner, 21. The model flaunted her long legs in a plunging dominatrix dress for a Halloween party in LA last year, and we’ll never be over it!

Then there’s Gigi Hadid, 22, who had jaws dropping when she stepped out at Heidi Klum‘s Halloween Party in 2015 as Sandy from Grease. That off-shoulder top! The leather jacket! Those blonde curls! Perfection. We love when models like Gigi go above and beyond a straight-up lingerie look, getting both sexy and creative. See more of the sexiest celebrity Halloween costumes.

We also can’t forget about Miranda Kerr, 34, wore a revealing ringmaster costume at a NYC bash in 2011. We’d expect nothing less from the Victoria’s Secret model, who completed her look with a whip prop! Classic.

Click through the gallery, attached, to see pics of all of the beauties above, plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid, Doutzen Kroes, Heidi Klum, Karrueche Tran and Kate Moss.

