Selena Quintanilla Celebrated With Touching Google Doodle 28 Years After 1st Album Release

It’s been 28 years since the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez released her first album, and in honor of the special anniversary, she’s featured as the Oct. 17 Google Doodle. Watch the sweet tribute here.

Selena Quintanilla’s Google Doodle has been a long time in the making. The Global Marketing Lead for Google Doodles, Perla Campos, who idolized Selena as a child, led the creation of the tribute, which actually was originally supposed to go live two years ago. “Can you delay and can you give me some time to make this great?” Perla recalled asking her colleagues at the time in an interview with Billboard. With help from Selena’s family members, Perla created the minute and a half long video, which features an animated version of the late singer’s transformation from a young girl singing in her family’s living room to an international superstar. The Doodle was released on Oct. 17, 2017, exactly 28 years after Selena released her very first album. In the background of the clip, her hit song, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” plays.

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, is thrilled with how the video came out. “[When they came to me] they already had the content pretty much done, but they knew that family was everything,” she explained. “The little details I gave…That Selena had red nail polish on instead of bright pink. That she had hoop earrings. They even put red on the microphone the way she used to have it.” It’s been more than 22 years since Selena was tragically murdered by her friend and fan, Yolanda Saldivar. However, it’s clear that, even after all this time, her legacy still lives on and will continue to be celebrated for generations to come.

After her debut album release in Oct. 1989, Selena went on to release three more albums before her death. A fifth, Dreaming of You, was released posthumously four months after she was killed. Watch the Google Doodle video above.

