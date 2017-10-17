Selena Gomez Urges Little Sister, 4, To Be ‘Fearless’ In The Most Touching Video

Sister goals! Selena Gomez just reminded us why she’s the ultimate big sister in the cutest home video! Sel gave her little sis, Gracie, 4, an empowering message and promised to teach her how to inspire others!

Everyone needs a big sister like Selena Gomez! The actress, 25, shared the most adorable home video of her and her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, 4, on Oct. 16. In the video, Selena proved to be a strong role model for Gracie, when she gave her and inspirational message. “I’m not scared,” Gracie tells Selena, who responds: “I know because you’re fearless, right? You’re not scared of anything, right?” The two then share a high five. Watch the full video below!

Selena captioned the sweet video with a long passage, informing her 128 million followers that she will always steer her sister in the right direction. “I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful,” Selena wrote. “She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth.”

Selena and Gracie share the same mother, Mandy Teefy, who was married to Selena’s father from 1992-1997. Mandy then married Brian Teefey in 2006, and the pair welcomed Gracie in June 2013. Selena is also half-sisters with her father, Rick Gomez‘s daughter, Victoria. Rick and his wife, Sara had Victoria in June 2014. The actress, singer and producer will sometimes share cute photos with her “littles,” as she calls them, on social media.

Selena also shared a sweet throwback of her and her mom on Monday, Oct. 16. “Momma and I,” she captioned the old photo from when she was just an infant. Mandy held Selena, who wore a dainty blue bow in her hair, in the photo.

The “Fetish” singer’s cute family snaps came after she revealed in mid-Sept. that had underwent a life-saving kidney transplant as part of her lupus treatment. In an emotional message to her fans, Selena also revealed that her donor was her best friend, actress, Francia Raisa, 29.

Now, on the mend, Selena is feeling much better after the operation. She’s been spending a ton of time in New York City, while filming her new Woody Allen, 81 film. And, she’s hard at work as a producer on Netflix’s, 13 Reasons Why; a creative force as the face of PUMA, Louis Vuitton, and Coach campaigns; and, then there’s her music, with her latest hit, “Bad Liar”. Not to mention, Selena’s in a happy and loving relationship with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27.

HollywoodLifers, how cute is Selena’s video!