Did Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, 26, recently make fun of a random woman for being overweight? That’s what fans initially thought when they watched an Instagram video of the actress laughing at a woman in another car and asking, “How, how, do you get in your car miss?” Fans immediately assumed Sarah was referencing the woman’s size, but as it turns out, that wasn’t the case. After the video was posted online, and Sarah started receiving some backlash, she posted a new series of videos, explaining the situation.

“OK I’d like to say one thing. For those thinking that I was making fun of the woman in the car, uh no. If you noticed, the car didn’t have a car handle. That’s why I was questioning how she got in the car or not. It didn’t have a handle!” Sarah said in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story on Oct. 16. Then, she posted another one, which showed her rolling her eyes and saying that everyone takes things so personally these days. And as you can see in the original video below, Sarah’s right — the car is missing a door handle.

We’re also glad Sarah cleared that one up. But to be honest, we didn’t peg Sarah for someone who would body shame another woman. Especially because in May, she posted a lengthy message about how she has been criticized for her weight on social media. “I’d like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been HEAVILY discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “That something is my weight. I don’t normally comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I’m here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes. My self-confidence is not rendered from your comments. Because I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman. And I will always be a slut for wearing a push-up bra. Love the you you set out to be. Be the best version of yourself. Be healthy. I’m a 26-year-old woman who goes through more than you could even imagine on a daily basis.”

