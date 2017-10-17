Reese Witherspoon Bravely Details Sexual Assault By Director At Age 16: I Feel ‘True Disgust’

Reese Witherspoon is the latest celebrity to come forward and detail the sexual assault she faced in Hollywood. For her, the abuse started when she was just 16. Hear her emotional story here.

At the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Oct. 16, Reese Witherspoon took the podium and revealed she could no longer keep quiet about the experiences she’s had with sexual assault in the entertainment industry. She made her speech in the midst of recent allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and admitted that she feels ‘guilty’ for not speaking out earlier. “[I feel] true disgust at the director who assaulted me when I was 16 years old and anger at the agents and the producers who made me feel that silence was a condition of my employment,” the actress said. “And I wish that I could tell you that was an isolated incident in my career, but sadly, it wasn’t. I’ve had multiple experiences of harassment and sexual assault and I don’t speak about them very often.”

Reese added that hearing so many brave women speak up about the experiences they’ve had made her want to share her own story. “I have just spoken to so many actresses and writers, particularly women, who have had similar experiences and many of them have bravely gone public with their stories,” she explained. “That truth is very encouraging to me and everyone out there in the world because you can only heal by telling the truth.” At the event, Jennifer Lawrence also revealed the sexual abuse she’s received while working in this industry, particularly citing a story about how she was once forced to lose weight by a producer.

While Reese did not name the director she is referring to, stars like Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan and Angelina Jolie have specifically accused Harvey of acting inappropriate with them. Meanwhile, dozens of other celebrities have admitted to being sexually assaulted, in general, by using the hashtag #MeToo, a campaign started by Alyssa Milano to give the public a “sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

