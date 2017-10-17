Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Break Up Again After 4 Years Of Dating

NOOO!!! After a brief spring breakup, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-stars Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin seemed to be back on track. Now the sweeties have decided to call it quits once and for all after four years together.

It’s a bad time for guys who played vampires to have happy love lives. Longtime The Vampire Diaries sweethearts Paul Wesley, 35, and Phoebe Tonkin, 28, are going their separate ways again, despite reconciling following a brief breakup in March. A source tells Us Weekly that the hotties are totally done with their four-year relationship. They fell in love back in 2013 and were the picture of happiness until they split in March, just a few days before the show’s series finale aired. But all seemed right with the world just a month later when they were spotted holding hands and going on romantic dinner dates.

The gorgeous couple was spotted on a romantic date on May 5 at LA’s The Grove shopping center putting on a PDA display and looking totally back together. That came despite reports that they had moved out of the home they shared together in the initial breakup. Now that they’re officially done, they’ve quit following each other on Instagram, so you know it’s a really serious split this time around.

While the couple was notoriously private when they were together, gorgeous Phoebe gushed about her sweetie to Elle Canada in 2015. “He’s my best friend. It’s such a fun time in my life right now,” she said. “It’s nice to have someone to share all that with.” After appearing as Hayley Marshall in 2013’s season four of TVD, she and her character headed over to the CW’s spinoff, The Originals, where she remains to this day. As for Paul, after playing Stefan Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries for 8 seasons, he stepped behind the camera in July to direct an episode of Freeform’s Shadowhunters. In Hollywood relationships, four years is a darn long time so obviously they really gave it a go when it came to love. Too bad it wasn’t meant to last.

HollywoodLifers, are you sad that Phoebe and Paul have split for good?