National Pasta Day: Never-Ending Pasta Bowl At Olive Garden & More Epic Deals

Get your appetites ready, pasta lovers, because October 17 is National Pasta Day! If you’re looking for some good deals to celebrate with, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the places you should check out!

What better excuse is there to carb load than National Pasta Day?! The holiday falls at a perfect time for Olive Garden lovers, as the restaurant just recently brought back its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl deal. Starting at just $9.99, you can get unlimited servings of your fave pasta dish, plus never-ending soup/salad and breadsticks, as well. The deal allows for over 100 combinations. First, choose your pasta: Fettuccine, Spaghetti, Rigatoni, Angel Hair, Cauatappi, Gluten-Free Rotini or Whole Grain Linguine. Then, pick a sauce: Creamy Mushroom, Traditional Marinara, Five Cheese Marinara, Traditional Meat Sauce, Alfredo or Asiago Garlic Alfredo. Finally, add a topping: Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Crispy Chicken Fritta, Grilled Chicken or Crispy Shrimp Fritta. How could you pass that up!?

There are other options for National Pasta Day, too. At the Macaroni Grill, you can get $10 off a $30 to-go order, as long as you use this coupon. As always, Fazioli’s is serving up their $5 lunch special, where you can get any two lunch portion items and a drink for just $5.00 between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. If you’re in New York City, The Sosta has you covered — you can get the restaurant’s special Cacio e Calabrese e pepe dish for just $12 through Oct. 25! In the past, Francesca’s restaurants have offered up their top five favorite pasta dishes for just $4 each on this holiday, too.

So, what are you waiting for? Whether you just want to cook up a box of your fave pasta at home or head out and score one of these deals, it’s time to celebrate!

HollywoodLifers, will you be celebrating National Pasta Day? What’s your favorite pasta dish?