Mychael Knight Dead: ‘Project Runway’ Finalist Dies At 39 After Suffering From IBS

Such heartbreaking news. ‘Project Runway’ Season 3 finalist Mychael Knight died in a Georgia hospital on Oct. 17, a new report claims. Find out more about his tragic passing, here.

Not again! It looks like another reality star has died, as TMZ claims Project Runway Season 3 finalist Mychael Knight passed away in a Georgia hospital this morning, Oct. 17. Mychael had just recently checked into the hospital, and while the cause of his death is not yet known, the 39-year-old recently revealed he was suffering from IBS (irritable bowl syndrome). Apparently, it was “wreaking havoc on his immune system.” So sad. Click here to see more pics of sad celebrity deaths in 2017.

On July 12, Mychael actually took to Facebook to let his fans know about his condition. “For the past 5 years, I’ve been suffering from IBS (irritable Bowel Syndrome). This year really has taken a toll on my healthy…badly. In short, IBS is a gastor-intestinal disorder in which the food I eat, my body doesn’t absorbed (malabsorption) the nutrients from what I eat. In addition, b/c I have a “leaky gut,” openings in my intestines, toxins from that food leak into bloodstream, which can cause Autoimmune diseases (Diabetes, Lupus, Celiac Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis),” he explained.

Mychael first appeared in Season 3 of Project Runway and quickly attained fame in the fashion world. After the show, he launched his own line of clothes and lingerie, according to TMZ. He even created his own fragrance brand, MajK. He placed fourth during his season of Project Runway.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mychael Knight’s family and friends during this difficult time.