After Ayesha Curry hilariously revealed that her husband, Steph Curry, has a foot fetish, Mia Khalifa got flirty with the basketball star by tweeting THIS photo of her feet at him. See her message here!

Mia Khalifa has set her sights on Steph Curry! The porn star curled up by the fireplace and took a photo of her bare, perfectly-tanned feet on Oct. 16, and she uploaded the pic to Twitter with the caption, “Sup, @StephenCurry30?” The message was a direct response to the recent revelation that the basketball star has a bit of a foot fetish, a fact that his wife, Ayesha Curry, shared with the world during an appearance on The Real last week. “My husband really loves my feet,” Ayesha revealed, while explaining why she had a photo of her feet on her phone. “And, so, like, the light was hitting them just right that day, and so I was like, ‘Let me just snap this photo and send him a picture of my feet!'”

She went on to joke that if Steph ever asks her to “send nudes,” she simply sends him a pic of her bare feet. Although Ayesha cracked up with The Real hosts over her admission, she also confessed, “He’s going to kill me!” Now, Mia has taken this funny interview to a whole new level, by using Ayesha’s over-share as a way to publicly flirt with the 28-year-old’s man! While some Twitter users LOLed at her tweet, the majority of responses to Mia’s message totally slammed her for trying to seduce a married man.

“No married man with a fine ass woman and a wonderful kid wants to smash an 8 who been ran through on camera,” one person wrote. Another added, “He’s married to a beautiful woman. You’ve been ran thru…on camera. Sit this one out,” while a third joked, “He’s married to @ayeshacurry, zero chance. Try Nick Young.” LOL! Ayesha and Steph have yet to respond to Mia’s tweet.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mia flirting with Steph like this? Is it inappropriate?