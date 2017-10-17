Mayim Bialik Deeply ‘Regrets’ Victim-Shaming In Sexual Assault Op-Ed: It Was Not ‘My Intention’

Mayim Bialik is facing backlash for her ‘New York Times’ op-ed, and she took to Facebook on Oct. 16 to apologize for how her words were perceived as victim-blaming. Do you think Mayim’s criticism is deserved?

Mayim Bialik, 41, has been condemned by fellow actresses Emily Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union and more for appearing to blame sexual assault victims for how they decide to dress in her Oct. 13 op-ed for the New York Times, where she responded to Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual assault allegations. The Big Bang Theory star has since apologized in a Facebook Live, which you can watch below.

“I have stayed off social media, but it has become clear to me that there are people who think that I either implied or overtly stated that you can be protected from assault because of the clothing that you wear or the behavior that you exhibit,” Mayim said. “That is absolutely not what my intention was, and I think that it is safe for me to start this conversation by saying there is no way to avoid being the victim of assault by what you wear or the way you behave.” (Mayim wrote in her essay that in order to be “self-protecting and wise,” she’s decided “that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.”) See photos of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

“I really do regret that this became what it became, because literally I was trying to speak about a very specific experience I had in a very specific industry — I was not looking to speak about assault and rape in general,” she added. Hear more about the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.

“I’m a human being, and there’s a lot that I’ve chosen not to share, but absolutely I am deeply, deeply hurt if any women who has been assaulted — or man — thinks that in any way I was victim-blaming,” Mayim said. “In 900 words, I did the best I could to describe an entire, very complicated dynamic that is really best left for a thesis or an hourlong talk.”

