Here’s Why Meryl Streep & Cher’s ‘Mamma Mia’ Reunion Is So Important

HUGE news for Cher fans! The iconic artist has been cast in the ‘Mamma Mia’ sequel alongside Meryl Streep, and HollywoodLife.com can explain why this is such a big deal.

Cher, 71, is making a triumphant comeback to the big screen! The exciting news broke on Twitter when a Daily Mail journalist tweeted that Cher was currently in London, England filming the sequel with it’s star, Meryl Streep, 68. Cher confirmed the news herself on Twitter by writing, “WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2.” She was obviously as excited as the rest of us, so we’ll let that little typo slide. Speaking of everyone being excited, if you were by some chance confused as to why there is so much fuss of Cher and Meryl’s “reunion” — or how it’s even a reunion in the first place — let us explain.

For starters, Cher and Meryl first worked together on a 1983 film, Silkwood. This on-screen reunion is 35 years overdue, even if it is for a totally different movie! Believe it or not, the film garnered Oscar nominations for both Meryl and Cher, with Cher going on to win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. That aside, it’s been seven years since we’ve seen Cher on the big screen! Her last film was 2010’s Burlesque, another musical in which she co-starred with Christina Aguilera. Cher has done voice work since then, but hasn’t actually acted in front of a camera — until now. So not only is this a big reunion between two actors, but it’s a comeback of sorts for Cher!

WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2 🎂 — Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017

