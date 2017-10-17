Kylie Jenner Flashes Glimpse Of Bump & Her Huge Chest In Video Teasing Pregnancy

Bare baby bump alert! Kylie Jenner quickly flashed her pregnant stomach while wearing a sports bra on Snapchat, and also showed off her insane pregnancy boobs. Watch here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, majorly put her pregnancy curves on display in a Snapchat video from Oct. 14! In the clip, the reality star dances around her kitchen with BFF Jordyn Woods, and while she mostly films herself rom the chest up, there are quick glimpses at her bare stomach as she zooms the camera in and out. It’s not enough to give a clear sign of a baby bump, but Kylie definitely seems to be teasing us once again by making sure not to film the lower half of her body. Meanwhile, there’s no looking away from her huge chest, which appears to have grown exponentially since news broke that she was pregnant last month.

Kylie and her family have not confirmed that news that she’s expecting her first child with Travis Scott, but the 20-year-old has noticeably been staying very under the radar lately. In fact, all the Kardashian women got together to film a Christmas special on Oct. 16, and Kylie was the only one missing from the family photo that Kris Jenner shared on Instagram. Even Khloe Kardashian, 33, who’s also pregnant, albeit unconfirmed, showed up for the get-together, although she covered up her growing belly with a black coat.

This near-bump reveal isn’t the first time Kylie has trolled us about her pregnancy. Earlier this month, she hinted at the little one’s sex by sharing a photo of pink and blue phone cases and pointing out that she liked the blue one best (side note: TMZ reports she’s having a girl, regardless of this clue). She also captioned a recent Snapchat photo with the message, “Nothing’s gunna hurt you baby,” which many felt was meant for the baby growing inside her. How long will this go on for?!

