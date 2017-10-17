Kylie Jenner ‘Inspired’ By Beyonce’s Epic Twin Baby Announcement — Her Plans To Do Similar Shoot

Kylie Jenner is getting ready to announce her alleged pregnancy in a legendary pic inspired by Beyonce’s twin photoshoot, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out more details here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is planning on making an incredible pregnancy announcement similar to the one Beyonce, 36, made when announcing that she was expecting twins. “Kylie was inspired by Beyonce’s iconic twin announcement on her Instagram page so she decided to reach out to the photographer as well as other photographers she loves and trusts to recreate her own special iconic moment announcing her pregnancy,” a source close to the Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie wants to do a similar shoot, with her own style, flair and creativity to share her news with the world. Kylie has been busy taking meetings, brainstorming with some amazing artists and photographers in the planning of what she hopes will be her sexiest and most liked instagram post ever. She wants to carry on the Kardashian tradition of breaking the internet with her pregnancy announcement.” SEE SOME ALLEGED PREGNANCY PHOTOS OF KYLIE HERE.

Although she has yet to officially confirm her pregnancy, Kylie hasn’t been shy about posting cryptic photos and videos of herself all over social media. Her well hidden baby bump has led more and more people to wonder when she will finally decide to put all out on display and a legendary photo shoot just may be the perfect way to do so! Beyonce’s highly publicized twin announcement photo make quite the impact and we’re sure that Kylie’s would do the same.

Kylie is not alone when it comes to reported pregnancies in her family. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also allegedly expecting a baby but has yet to confirm the news. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars’ growing brood is sure to keep them busy in both their public and private lives and we can’t wait to see it!

