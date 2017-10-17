The struggle is real for Kim Kardashian. The star has been living with psoriasis for seven long years and revealed today the many ways she’s tried to treat the incurable disease — including her sister’s breast milk. Yeah.

Kim Kardashian, 36, has tried just about everything when it comes to treating her psoriasis, an incurable condition that comes complete with a flaky, itchy rash that makes your skin red, sore and blotchy. Kim revealed she was diagnosed with the condition in 2010 and has seriously been trying to treat it with every remedy under the sun since. Kim told her fans all about her struggle and how desperate she’s been to find something to sooth her skin today via her app. “After having had it for over seven years, I feel like I’ve accepted it, but there are still times when I can feel insecure about it,” Kim wrote. The mother of two has learned how to deal with the disease from her mom, Kris Jenner, 61, who also suffers from it. “She’s helped me learn how to live with and treat” it, Kim said of the hereditary illness.

"I've tried some basic treatment methods, but I'm always open to trying new things," Kim wrote. And she seriously wasn't joking, admitting, "One time, I even tried using [Kourtney Kardashian]'s breast milk, lol!" Wow. "Things I've tried that do help are following a low-acid diet, cortisone shots and topical cortisone creams." Kim's 38-year-old sister is also a mother, though she's been raising kids for a little longer than Kim, so maybe Kimmy tried Kourt's milk while she was breastfeeding Mason, 7, or Penelope, 5?

“A newer treatment that I’ve started is using seaweed-based beauty products,” Kim said of her other remedies. “As a skincare ingredient, seaweed has amazing anti-inflammatory properties. It is also extremely high in moisture, which is great for those suffering from psoriasis, as the disease tends to dry out the skin. Seaweed is so soothing, too. I use it to treat spots that are especially irritating, red or flakey.” Hey, whatever helps you, Kim, we’re here for it.

