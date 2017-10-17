Khloe Kardashian Supports Tristan Thompson At Cavs Opening Game Amid Pregnancy Reports

Go team! Khloe Kardashian made a big public appearance amid swirling pregnancy rumors. She cheered on boyfriend and possible baby daddy Tristan Thompson in his NBA season opener in Cleveland.

Aww! Khloe Kardashian, 33, is always there to support her man Tristan Thompson, 26, so naturally the reality star was just a few rows back from the court to cheer him on as his 2017/2018 NBA season got underway in Cleveland. The Cavaliers took on their huge rivals Boston Celtics on Oct. 17 and she couldn’t wait to watch her man in action. Khlo-money still hasn’t addressed the rampant reports that she’s expecting their first child, and unfortunately in the Snapchat pic that the shared from the game she didn’t show herself at all. Instead we got to see her black Fendi purse that she had set on a railing, while several rows of fans and the basketball court could be seen behind it. Boo! We want to see Khloe.

Quicken Loans Arena holds over 20,000 people, so someone in that sold out place had to have got a pic of Khloe at the game! She could have got a skybox and tried to hide her presence, but no. She was right there among the Cleveland faithful just like any other die-hard fan. We’re dying to see how she tried to cover up any hints of a pregnancy, so hopefully someone snapped a photo of what she was wearing. While Khloe has been a lot more visible than her allegedly also pregnant younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, she’s gone to great lengths to cover her midsection. She appeared in the taping of her family’s Christmas special on Oct. 16, but in a pic from the event she was wearing a roomy black blazer that hid any signs of a possible baby bump. Click here for more pics of Tristan and Khloe.

Even at her most recent public appearance on behalf of her Good American jeans label on Oct. 7, she looked sensation but covered up her mid-section in a shiny black blazer. It was super low-cut to show off Khloe’s cleavage, but baggier with a loose gold belt around her waist to hide any sign that she’s expecting. Oh well, if she really is already four months pregnant, it’s going to be harder and harder to hide a baby on the way. At least she isn’t afraid to head out in public to cheer on her man as he starts his new NBA season. By the time the All-Star break rolls around in Feb. 2018, the pair might already be parents!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Khloe will confirm her reported pregnancy? Will she do it on KUWTK or on the family’s annual Christmas card?