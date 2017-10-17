Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding: Watch The Couple Marry Live On ‘The Mane Event’

We’re so excited! Gucci Mane will marry his super hot fiancee, Keyshia Ka’oir, in front of a live audience on Oct. 17, and you can watch the entire ceremony here!

Gucci Mane and longterm girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir‘s wedding is expected to be so massive that BET has agreed to air the ceremony in TEN parts. Yes, that’s right. We said TEN. The major TV event will start with the wedding, which will be live-streamed tonight (Oct. 17) at 10 pm EST, and then continue with the events that led up to the ceremony. Stars like Selena Gomez, Drake and more could make an appearance, and you can watch the entire event via the live stream video below!

The date of the ceremony, October 17, has a significant meaning, as it pays homage to Gucci’s self-established label, 1017 Records. This wedding also comes just 17 months after Gucci was released from prison. Since then, Keyshia has reportedly had Gucci on a strict fitness regimen, and they’ve documented their relationship on social media. For example, Gucci’s proposal to Keyshia was well documented on the Kiss Cam at an Atlanta Hawks game in November 2016. So romantic!

And just last night, Oct. 16, Keyshia shared her excitement for the ceremony on social media by sharing pics and videos from the couple’s rehearsal dinner! See some of the gorgeous photos in our gallery above. And then, make sure you come back here at 10pm ET for the main event — just click on the link for the live stream video below!

