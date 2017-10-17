Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding: Diddy & More Celebs Attend Lavish Nuptials

The stars came out for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding on Oct. 17! The happy couple were joined by Diddy, Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann and more at the Four Seasons in Miami! Get the scoop from the star-studded ceremony!

Well, one thing we learned from Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’ior‘,s 32, wedding is that they have a lot of celebrity friends! From rappers to reality stars — tons of celebs showed up to watch the longtime couple tie the knot at the Four Seasons in Miami on Oct. 17; and, the guest list is still rising! So far, the stars in attendance included, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and his girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, according to PEOPLE. WATCH GUCCI AND KEYSHIA’S WEDDING HERE!

Keyshia and Gucci, who are known for their over-the-top taste — he loves his diamonds and she loves her lavish decor — didn’t disappoint when it came to the promised “royal” aspect of their wedding. Their venue in the Four Seasons was covered in all-white decor and crystals, just like she wished for. And, speaking of wishes, Keyshia asked Gucci if he could marry her in the diamond bowtie she gifted him with at their rehearsal dinner, and, he did.

Gucci and Keyshia dated for six years before getting engaged in Nov. 2016. He surprised her during a date night at an Atlanta Hawks game, with a 25-karat diamond ring. His proposal was documented on the arena’s jumbo-tron, for the crowd to see. And, her engagement ring is estimated at about $500,000, which most likely didn’t faze Gucci. In a preview for their wedding special, a clip showed Gucci telling Keyshia to never use the word “budget.” Not to mention, during their rehearsal dinner, on Oct. 16, Gucci gifted Keyshia and himself matching 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths, because… well, he can .Therefore, the price tag for their big day has to be a heart-stopping visual.

Tonight’s special is just one of 10 episodes of their wedding chronicles, that will air on BET. Don’t miss Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, every Tuesday at 10 PM ET!

