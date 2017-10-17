Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Look Red Hot At Wedding Rehearsal Dinner In Matching Outfits

Ahead of their Oct. 17 wedding, Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane held a rehearsal dinner for friends and family, and they looked like the picture-perfect couple in their matching red ensembles!

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane love to keep things interesting, so it was no surprise that they went all-out for their rehearsal dinner on Oct. 16. For the pre-wedding event, the happily-in-love couple made sure to really make a statement by wearing bright red outfits. Keyshia looked stunning in a long-sleeved, red gown, which featured a poofy skirt and intricate beading. She pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail, and added dark mascara and a bright red lip for her beauty look. Meanwhile, Gucci was quite dapper in a satin red suit, which he paired with a clunky cross necklace.

Of course, it wasn’t just the lovebirds’ looks that were over-the-top — they also got each other quite extravagant gifts! Keyshia gifted her man with some expensive-looking jewelry, and although Gucci didn’t give us a close up of the bling in his Instagram video of the exchange, the clip revealed that the jewels read “Mr. Davis” (Keyshia got herself some jewelry, too, which read “Mrs. Davis”). For his present to Keyshia, the rapper purchased a Rolls-Royce Wraiths in turquoise blue, while he got a matching car in red for himself. Not too shabby, huh!?

Gucci and Keyshia started dating after he hand-picked her to star in one of his music videos in 2010. After years of ups and downs, including when Gucci served a nearly two-year prison sentence, he proposed to Keyshia at an Atlanta Hawks game in Nov. 2016. The pair’s wedding will air live on BET at 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 17 as the premiere of their new reality series The Mane Event.

