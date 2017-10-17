Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Married: Congrats To The Happy Couple

It’s official — Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are married! The pair said ‘I do’ at the Four Seasons in Miami on Oct 17 in front of their family and friends! Get the details inside their lavish and emotional ceremony!

Congrat are in order for the newly married couple — Gucci Mane, 37, and Keyshia Ka’oir, 32, who tied the knot on Oct. 17, according to PEOPLE! The longtime lovers said “I do” in Miami, in a stunning ceremony at the Four Seasons. Keyshia looked radiant in a curve-hugging, white beaded gown, with a jeweled headpiece! The celebrity guests in attendance included, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and his girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, according to the site. WATCH GUCCI AND KEYSHIA’S WEDDING HERE!

And, speaking of their rehearsal dinner, Keyshia and Gucci balled out. Before their big day, the couple pulled out all the tops with matching outfits, matching bling, and his and hers cars; Yes, cars. Adding to their compatible, red outfits — Keyshia in a red dress and Gucci in a red suit with black lapels — she gifted herself and her man with identical “Davis” diamond chains. As you may know, Gucci’s real name is Radric Davis, so in honor of their big day and Keyshia’s new name, she iced them out. And, she wasn’t done there. Keyshia even gifted him with a diamond bowtie that she so kindly asked him to wear on their wedding day, which he did.

After Gucci fawned over his gifts he said he had a present for his bride — His and hers 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraiths. The couple then posed in front of the red and blue cars for a photo, which you can see below.

His and Hers Guwop bought his wife a Wraith! A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Gucci and Keyshia were together for six years before he popped the question in Nov. 2016, at an Atlanta Hawks game. When Keyshia wasn’t looking — as she was distracted by the kiss cam — Gucci got down on one knee. He opened up a little black box, which did not contain a little ring — He proposed with a massive 25-karat diamond ring, estimated at a whopping $500,000.

Tonight’s special is just one of 10 episodes of their wedding chronicles, that will air on BET. Don’t miss Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event, every Tuesday at 10 PM ET!

