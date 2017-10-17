Kendall & Pregnant Kylie Jenner Cuddle Up With BFs Blake & Travis On Spooky Halloween Date

Kendall and Kylie Jenner had some scary good fun with boyfriends Blake Griffin and Travis Scott at Halloween Horror Night, according to a new report. So much for those Kylie/Travis breakup rumors!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20, cuddled up to their boyfriends for a fun night out at a haunted theme park, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to PEOPLE. The Jenner girls, plus their boos Blake Griffin, 28, and Travis Scott, 25, kept close during a fun-filled, spooky night full of ghosts, zombies, and murderous haunted mazes. Unfortunately, there aren’t any pics available of the double date, but the onlooker noted that Kylie was wearing a baggy sweatshirt and leggings for the excursion. Covering up a growing baby bump?

“Kylie and Kendall were both extremely loving and cuddly with their boyfriends,” the eyewitness told PEOPLE about that sighting at Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. “Both couples had their arms around each other, and the girls were really sweet with their guys. Travis and Kylie were especially cute and lovey-dovey. Kendall and Blake had a blast going through the mazes together.” They observed that Kylie sat out some of the high intensity rides, but “made sure Travis went ahead and had fun.”

Pregnant women are advised to keep it less thrill, more chill at theme parks when they’re expecting and skip the bigger rides like roller coasters, as the rapid starting and stopping, and jarring movements could put an excessive amount of pressure on the abdomen. Oh, and make you throw up. Just the last thing a pregnant person needs! Could Kylie have skipped some of the fun because of pregnancy?



Well, that settles those Kylie and Travis breakup rumors! We were devastated by reports that Travis was allegedly planning on ditching Kylie and their unborn child, but it’s proven to be so false. The makeup mogul, who just teased her alleged pregnancy again on social media, has been FaceTiming with Travis nonstop while he’s away for work. Travis is so in love with Kylie, that he showed the entire audience she was on video chat while playing a gig in NYC! It’s been painful for Kylie “doing the long distance thing,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, but being pregnant has made it “extra hard.” This fun Halloween-themed date must have been extra special, then!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kylie stayed off certain rides at the amusement park because she’s pregnant? Let us know!