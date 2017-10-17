Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted In Limo By Record Exec At 19

Kaya Jones came out with more allegations of sexual assault when she was a Pussycat Doll, claiming a record exec ‘jumped her’ in a limo. She was just a teen! Read her shocking interview, here.

Ex-Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones, 33, has gone into further detail about the alleged sexual abuse she experienced as a member of the girl band. Kaya claims that a high-powered record executive, who she doesn’t name, assaulted her in the back of limo after a show in Las Vegas when she was with the band. She allegedly had to “fight him off” during the entire car ride. Her allegation is incredibly disturbing, especially considering that it happened when she was only a vulnerable 19-year-old at the time.

“As just one example, a record executive asked me to get into his car and I accepted. We were in Las Vegas and we were all racing to get to the airport to take us (the Pussycat Dolls) back to LA after the show,” Kaya told Daily Mail. “It was just a 10-minute ride. I remember getting in the back seat of the limo with him and within seconds he jumped on me. I literally had to fight him off all the way to the airport.

She said this gross incident wasn’t the only time she was the victim of alleged sexual assault in a car by a trusted industry figure. “Like most of the girls in the band, I didn’t drive,” she said. “I would regularly have a car service take me to an event. I have lost count of the number of times my car didn’t turn up at the end to take me home. ‘Oh, so-and-so will give you a ride home,’ I was always told. If I accepted, the same thing would happen again. How many times does a girl hoping to make it big have to push an older man off her?”

Kaya’s new allegations come after she claimed on Twitter that the Pussycat Dolls were akin to a “prostitution ring,” and that the entire band allegedly experienced horrific sexual abuse. Kaya, who was with the band from 2003 to 2005, said that the alleged abuse left her with no choice but to quit the band and back out of a $13 million record deal. The band’s founder, Robin Atin, has vehemently denied her claims.

She also revealed that she was inspired to quit after meeting a 4-year-old fan. “I stopped and thought to myself: ‘What are you doing?’ This girl wants to be me. If she succeeds she will have to cope with sexual predators and verbal and mental abuse, she’ll suffer from eating disorders, she’ll consider suicide.”

