‘This Is Us’ Recap: [SPOILER] Reveals She’s Pregnant & Keeping It A Secret

Oh, wow! ‘This Is Us’ ended with a very exciting surprise when we find out that one of our leading ladies is six months pregnant.

Ready for a major spoiler alert? You’ve been warned… because we’re about to tell you that Kate is pregnant! Yes, it was revealed in the final moments of the October 17 episode of This Is Us that Kate is six months pregnant.

What’s having three kids if at least two of them don’t have chicken pox at the same time? That’s how This Is Us started out, in which the flashback reveals a young Kevin getting sick just in time for a snowstorm. Kate quickly gets them, too, but Randall somehow manages to escape unscathed — even after their doctor suggests he catch them and get it over with. On top of the stress of having 2/3 sick 10-year-olds, Kate’s overbearing and not-so-great mom decides to show up to “help.” Unfortunately her version of “helping” is more like buying Kate a dress that’s too small so she can have a “goal” dress, and suggesting that Randall play basketball so he can be “good” at something. Yikes.

Unfortunately, things aren’t going so well for Kate, Kevin and even Randall, in their current lives, either. Toby thinks Kate is “obsessing” over her weight loss while Kevin is forced to have surgery on his knee after hurting it on set. Kate and Toby take Kevin in to take care of him after his surgery, which draws flashbacks to his time as a high school football star. As for Randall, things aren’t going so well with his foster, Deja, who refuses to shower. Actually she refuses to do just about anything and everything. Randall is desperate to connect with Deja, but his attempt to get her to have some fun and let loose with a bowling game goes terribly wrong after she shoves another girl who insults her hair.

Despite Randall’s efforts, it’s Beth who eventually connects with Deja. After reassuring the young girl that she isn’t being kicked out for the bowling alley altercation, she tells her a touching story about her own mom instilled in her and her sisters that the way they present themselves on the outside is a reflection of how they feel on the inside. Something about this breaks through with Deja and she asks Beth to do her hair. Not only that, but while doing Deja’s hair she finds out the young girl has alopecia. She doesn’t know what this is so Beth explains and assures her it’s very common and not something she should be embarrassed about. Their connection continues to grow before our eyes.

In flashback land, things get increasingly worse with Kate’s mom. She criticizes everything, especially when it comes to Kate, and she also shows very little interest in Randall. Kate’s patience is truly tested when Jack ends up with the chicken pox, too leaving his wife and her mom to tag-team the house full of patients. Her patience eventually breaks when her mom makes a comment about Randall being the only one to get into private school, and Kate loses it. She flat out calls her mom a racist and points out how she’s always separated Randall from Kate and Kevin, which isn’t fair. Sadly, Kate doesn’t notice Randall standing in the doorway listening to the argument. It’s a heartbreaking moment, especially when Kate embraces him and begins to cry into his hair.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about this week’s This Is Us? Comment below, let us know.