William & Kate Announce Due Date Of Royal Baby #3: We Are ‘Delighted’

Kate Middleton is pregnant with the 3rd royal baby, and now we know the due date! Find out when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will welcome the newest addition to their family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018,” the official Kensington Palace Twitter account wrote on Oct. 18 of Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William, 35. So exciting!

The royal couple made the official birth announcement on Sept. 4, sending fans — including us, of course — into a frenzy. We’re sure Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, can’t wait to have another little sibling, too! Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, so the new baby will likely share a close birthday with her big sis. Aww! See more of Kate Middleton’s best pics here.

An exact date for the birth of Baby #3 wasn’t given, but we’ll know once April rolls around for sure! In the meantime, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the update (and official beginning to the royal countdown.) “Congratulations! April is a good month!” one person wrote. “YAAAAAAAS FOR BABY #3,” another tweeted enthusiastically. Same!

Sadly, Kate has been experiencing severe morning sickness and is suffering from the pregnancy sickness hyperemesis gravidarum once again, as the Palace announced in September. She’s canceled a few engagements over the past month, but fortunately looked well when she was seen at Paddington station on Oct. 16, and a royal aide has said her “condition is improving.” We wish her all the best!

