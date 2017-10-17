Gucci Mane Spoils Fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir With Lavish Rolls-Royce Before Wedding: Watch

Keyshia Ka’oir dropped to the floor at her rehearsal dinner when fiancé Gucci Mane revealed her got her a Rolls-Royce Wraith! Watch footage of the emotional moment before their live wedding airs!

There’s only one way to tell your fiancée you love her before getting married when you’re Gucci Mane: giving her one of the priciest cars in the world! Gucci’s soon-to-be wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, announced on Instagram that her beloved gave her a Rolls-Royce Wraith after their wedding rehearsal on October 16, and the videos of the reveal are downright adorable. Keyshia literally falls to her knees in her giant ballgown, screaming and crying as she sees what her fiancé did for her. She’s so excited, and he’s totally giddy about her reaction! Watch this sweet moment, and more below!

Gucci put all the other husbands of the world to shame with this gift! Not only did he present Keyshia with the $315,700 blue luxury car, but he got a red one for himself! Not many couples can say they have his-and-hers Rolls-Royces, can they? “OMG!! My baby is the best!!! #NewWhipAlert,” Keyshia captioned her own Instagram video, which shows her and Gucci posing for romantic photos in their fanciest clothes, in front of their even fancier rides.

Keyshia actually gave Gucci a few amazing presents before his turn. Because, as she says, he loves diamonds and jewelry, she got him a diamond bowtie to wear during their wedding! She also got matching diamond chains. Maybe they’ll wear them while driving their twin Rolls? We can’t wait to see what he gives her at the wedding, or on their honeymoon!

Gucci Mane surprises his wife with a New rolls Royce at their wedding! pic.twitter.com/LEfgq5fUQF — Verified Account (@THEREALTYMULA) October 17, 2017

OMG!! My baby is the best!!! #NewWhipAlert tune in tmrw as our wedding airs live on BET at 10pm 10/17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Gucci and Keyshia’s wedding airs LIVE at 10:00pm on BET on October 17.

