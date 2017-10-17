Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir: Look Back At Their 7-Year Romance Before Epic Wedding

Lovebirds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir are excitingly heading down the aisle in front of a live audience on Oct. 17. To celebrate, let’s check out the sweetest moments from their storybook romance here!

It’s the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs! Rapper Gucci Mane, 37, and fiancee Keyshia Ka’Oir, 32, are making some serious headlines with their upcoming BET live wedding on Oct. 17 and to help get in the mood for the happy occasion, we thought we’d take a look back at their amazing seven year romance. Whether they were at a public event or just hanging out together in a casual setting, these two were too cute to boot and seemed inseparable every step of the way. SEE SOME OF THEIR MOST ADORABLE MOMENTS TOGETHER HERE!

The couple has been through a lot together and have proven to be committed over time. Gucci got into some trouble with the law in 2014 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and spent three years in prison, but when he was released in 2016, Keyshia was right by his side giving her man love and support. In a Feb. 2017 interview with Fader, Gucci’s bride-to-be explained that she met him because while he was finishing up his time in jail, he received a magazine in which she was on the cover and he called up his manager to try and meet her so she could be featured in his next video. At first she was hesitant to oblige, but eventually gave in and in 2010, they were introduced and she filmed his music video for “911 Emergency.” The rest is history!

Throughout the years of their ongoing romance, Keyshia has helped Gucci eat healthier and live a better lifestyle by encouraging a doable schedule, cooking him meals, and getting him to take part in regular workouts. They’ve leaned on each other in good times and bad times and have stayed put regardless of any criticism from haters. Gucci has also made sure to show his appreciation for his main lady by lavishing her in amazing gifts such as a Rolls-Royce and of course, her gorgeous 25 carat engagement ring. Keyshia even followed suit by getting Gucci his own engagement ring that is just as fabulous. Gucci surprised Keyshia with the marriage proposal while they were attending the Atlanta Hawks game in Nov. 2016 and of course, it was even more off the charts! We couldn’t be more excited for their love and their wedding and wish them all the best in the future!

