Okay, if you have a weak stomach this video is going to be really hard to watch. Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward was just 6 minutes and 50 seconds into his season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers when the unthinkable happened. The 6’8” giant had a hard landing and appeared to break his left leg right at the ankle. It was obvious because as he lay in pain on the ground, his foot was completely twisted in the opposite direction of where it should be. It was so horrible that immediately TNT announcer Kevin Harlan started repeating, “Hayward has broken his leg. Hayward has broken his leg.” There was no mistaking it, that was one gruesome injury.

Gordon was attended to by medical staff while the game was halted. In a show of true sportsmanship, members of the Cavs including captain LeBron James, 32, came over to check on him, patted him on the shoulder and shook his hand to make sure he was okay. He got a standing ovation from Cleveland’s fans ast he 27-year-old was then carted off on a stretcher to the locker room. The Celtics later disclosed that Gordon suffered a fractured left ankle, and it’s unclear at this time how long he’ll be out for. What a huge bummer that he suffered such a horrific injury in the first quarter of the opening game of the 2017/2018 NBA season! This is just so heartbreaking for the guy. See pics of the Boston Celtics players, here.

Even worse, this was his VERY FIRST GAME as a Boston Celtic. He spent seven seasons with the Utah Jazz and joined the team in the off season so he could play under his college coach from Butler, Brad Stevens. He signed a four-year, $128 million maximum-salaried contract to play with one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, so we wish him a speedy recovery in helping the Celtics battle for greatness.

