The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: HBO’s CEO Reveals First Intriguing Script Details

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBO, Richard Plepler, has started spilling the tea on the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel coming to the network. Richard shared that “a fantastic group of writers and talent” have started work on developing a prequel, claiming that “most of whom have lived inside the ‘Thrones’ eco-system so are very, very familiar with it’s intricacies.” According to EW, the network is currently working on not one, not two, but FIVE different prequels — though none of them are 100% guaranteed to actually make it to the small screen.

However, there are scripts being written already, and Richard revealed that he’s starting reading some of them. “I think we will find with this embarrassment of [writing] riches an exciting property for us to move forward with. We are looking [at] some things, I have read a couple of early bibles and I’m excited about what I’ve seen,” Richard shared. Sorry, we just turned green with envy because not only has he read some of these scripts — aka bibles — but he’s already telling us how good they are! While nothing is confirmed yet, the good news is that Game of Thrones creator, George R.R. Martin, is involved in a handful of the prequels being developed. Fingers crossed we get some more exciting news about a potential new series soon!

