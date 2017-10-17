Frankie Muniz Is Terrified After Near ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘I Do Not Want To Stop’

After placing in the bottom two on ‘DWTS’, Frankie Muniz told HollywoodLife.com that he now realizes he definitely is NOT ready to say goodbye to the dance floor.

Frankie Muniz, 31, almost went home after a near-elimination on the October 16 episode of Dancing With The Stars. After the upsetting low-ranking, Frankie talked to HollywoodLife.com about how he felt in the terrifying moment. “Yeah, I mean, I have no expectations every week. Like I am thrilled to see where we have gotten, but it really depressed me because I do not want to stop,” Frankie told HollywoodLife.com after the show. “So it was weird that they could call our names and that would be it. I don’t know what I would have done with myself if it didn’t happen. Honestly!” Needless to say, Frankie and his partner, Witney Carson, are now breathing a sigh of relief. Check out the episode’s FULL RECAP right here.

On top of that, Frankie told HollywoodLife.com that he didn’t expect to care about the competition at all. “I love this, I really want it. I didn’t know what was going to happen coming in,” the actor shared. “I never knew I was going to care so much but I really care. I love it. I want to make it is a far as we can and I want to keep dancing with her.” So, how does Frankie plan to keep on doing that after their scare? He’s going to keep pushing himself physically. “This week was the first week where my body was exhausted,” Frankie explained. “But you don’t take a break and you don’t want to. I keep going so much that I have to.”

