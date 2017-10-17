Fifth Harmony Drops Inspiring New Song ‘Can You See’ For Holiday Movie ‘The Star’

Fifth Harmony is lending their talents to an upcoming holiday movie called ‘The Star’ in the form of a new jam called ‘Can You See,’ and you can listen to it here! New favorite?

Fifth Harmony (Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui) can do no wrong! The ladies have made Christmas come early for fans with “Can You See,” and we fell in love after just one listen. Hear for yourself below!

“Who knew a star was so close it could touch us?” Normani sings on the uplifting track. “Light up our hearts, lead the way through the dark.” We all need this right now, no? “Tell me, can you see the star?” Ally adds on the chorus. “Shine for you and me/It lights the way from where we are.”

The Star, an animated adventure comedy film about the first Christmas, is due Nov. 17. Gina Rodriguez will voice Mary while Zachary Levi will voice Joseph, and Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth, Tracy Morgan and Oprah Windrey also star! Apart from Fifth Harmony, Mariah Carey, Zara Larsson, A Great Big World and Kelsea Ballerini all contribute new music to the movie as well. See pics from Fifth Harmony’s super steamy “He Like That” music video.

Check out the full tracklist for The Star soundtrack:

1. Mariah Carey – “The Star”

2. Kelsea Ballerini – “Children Go Where I Send You”

3. Kirk Franklin – “We Three Kings”

4. Fifth Harmony – “Can You See”

5. A Great Big World – “Life Is Good”

6. Zara Larsson – “Mary, Did You Know”

7. Yolanda Adams – “O Holy Night”

8. Saving Forever – “What Christmas Means to Me”

9. Jessie James Decker – “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)”

10. Casting Crowns – “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”

11. Jake Owen – “What Child Is This?”

12. Pentatonix – “Carol of the Bells”

