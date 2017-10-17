Farrah Abraham Will Reportedly Perform Live Porn Show The Night Before Halloween

Farrah Abraham’s Halloween costume may be non-existent, because she’s scheduled to strip down for a live porn show, according to a report! She will reportedly take the stage on Oct. 30, but she won’t be alone…

Farrah Abraham, 26, is reportedly set to make her raciest appearance yet on All Hallows’ Eve. The Teen Mom star will allegedly put on a live porn show, while performing anal… with a toy, as reported by TMZ. Yes, you read that right. Farrah has reportedly signed on for a live porn show with CamSoda on Oct. 30, making this her second time baring it all for the site. Her first time was just one month ago, according to TMZ.

Back in Sept., Farrah reportedly landed a pricey deal to reveal her private parts on CamSoda’s website. This was after Farrah underwent a vaginal rejuvenation procedure, so the debut of her newly renovated parts apparently earned her a fat paycheck. And, her first show with CamSoda reportedly brought in 70,000 onlookers, which TMZ says crashed the website. Now, CamSoda has reportedly pulled out all the stops to make sure Farrah’s next gig is glitch-free; you know, so those who tune in will have the best viewing experience possible. CamSoda’s site engineers will provide extra support to the site during Farrah’s upcoming gig, according to TMZ.

More details about her reported porn gig have yet to be revealed. However, we do know that it will just be Farrah on the screen… with a toy, TMZ says. Farrah’s alleged porn gig is apparently a way to promote her new show on MTV, Single AF.

As you may know, Farrah earned an estimated million dollars for her sex tape with James Deen back in 2013, according to reports.

Farrah’s vaginal rejuvenation procedure, done in August, was to tighten her private area. Many women choose to get the procedure after having children.

