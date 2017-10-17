Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pregnant GF Georgina Rodriguez Posts Pic Of Twins & Son: ‘I Love Them All’

So adorable! Cristiano Ronaldo’s pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and the soccer star with his twins and son. See the new family pic by clicking here!

Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo‘s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 22, who is expecting a child with him, posted a heartwarming Instagram photo of herself posing with her hunky boyfriend, his son, Cristiano Jr., 7, and his twins, Mateo and Eva Maria, 3 months, on Oct. 16. “Sobran las palabras ❤️ Os amo,” the gorgeous brunette captioned the photo which translated to “No words, I love them.” Aw! The Real Madrid player welcomed his twins via surrogate and seems to be enjoying them as much as possible. See some of the sweetest photos of Cristiano and his family here!

This isn’t the first time the close couple have shared photos of their growing family. They aren’t shy when it comes to documenting their life on social media and with the new baby on the way, they are sure to share even more adorable pics in the future. Cristiano confirmed that Georgina was pregnant in July and ever since, she hasn’t been shy about flaunting her baby bump.

The happy duo was first seen out and about together in Nov. 2016 and their relationship quickly blossomed. Their family oriented ways prove to be a great match and they seem very happy together whether at Cristiano’s games or just lounging around the house. Georgina recently posed for an iHola! maternity photoshoot and talked to the publication about her life with Cristiano. She revealed that she lives a healthy lifestyle and likes to surround herself with nature along with people and animals who have good energy and inspire her to be a better person every day.

