Celebs Mourn ‘Project Runway’ Star Mychael Knight’s Shocking Death — See Heartbreaking Tweets

After the news that ‘Project Runway’ Season 3 finalist Mychael Knight had passed on broke earlier today, celebs took to social media to mourn the loss of the star. See their touching messages here.

Stars are taking the news of Project Runway Season 3 finalist Mychael Knight‘s reported death very hard. Mychael passed away in a Georgia hospital this morning, Oct. 17, according to TMZ and Project Runway stars and other celebs have been mourning his loss ever since. Everyone from Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to actress Sherri Sheperd had wonderful things to say about the fashion designer, whose sudden passing has rocked social media. “I am so sad to hear about Mychael Knight. When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip,” Andy tweeted. “#RIP my sweet #friend@mychaelknight … your spirit still lingers on the #runway #mychaelknight,” Sherri captioned a beautiful pic she posted to Instagram of her and Mychael. Click here to see more pics of sad celebrity deaths in 2017.

“I’m not even sure how to react right now,” fellow Project Runway contestant Ari South wrote in an Instagram gallery of pics. “You were one of the greatest blessings that came from one of the best summers of my life. We meet very few people along the way who are genuinely in our corner; in life and especially in this industry. We are family because of a shared experience and we are friends because of shared hearts. #mychaelknight put out one of the first collections on project runway that really inspired me to even try. Years later, we were cast mates on an All-Star season. This is how I want to remember you. This is the time I want to replay over and over when I think of you. Today we lost a brother and I am asking for understanding through this. For everyone. You now rest in love and I look forward to seeing your smile again. 🖤”

Shortly before his death, Mychael checked into the hospital after revealing he was suffering from irritable bowl syndrome (IBS). The disease was, “wreaking havoc on his immune system.” Mychael’s is the most recent in a string of reality TV star deaths.

I am so sad to hear about Mychael Knight. When he appeared on #ProjectRunway he was the sweetest guy, full of life, ambition & talent. #rip — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 17, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Mychael Knight @ProjectRunway Season 3 designer! So full of life, so talented & always A CLASS ACT 🙏 #RIP pic.twitter.com/IMDUS3hglh — Nick Verreos (@nickverreos1) October 17, 2017

RIP Mychael Knight🙏🏾 I will miss you my friend. — TysonC (@TysonCBeckford) October 18, 2017

RIP my dear old friend, Mychael Knight. Ur such a beautiful spirit. I cherish ur humble creative nature. One of the good ones, gone too soon pic.twitter.com/khj1YO82km — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) October 18, 2017

