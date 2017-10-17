How To Wear A Bulky Sweater & Still Look Cute — Just Like Selena Gomez

A super fast and easy fall wardrobe is a sweater and jeans, but sometimes a big, bulky sweater can drown a small frame. Take a cue from Selena on how to wear one below!

Sweaters are a staple in the fall. They are comfy and cozy, yet still super appropriate to wear to work. Selena Gomez has been spotted wearing a bunch of big, bulky sweaters this fall, but has still managed to look chic and cute! On September 20 in NYC, Selena walked around in a big gray sweater. She paired the look with straight leg jeans that were rolled up at the ankle. She rolled up the sleeves on the sweater as well. She paired it with a classic bag — one she designed with Coach — and sunglasses. The trick is wearing an oversized sweater with classic, fitted pieces, like the jeans she picked.

At the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief on October 14, she wore a similar look. This time, she wore an off-white sweater with a turtleneck and wide sleeves. She paired it with flitted jeans, which she again rolled up at the ankle. She paired this look with black heels to elongate her legs. Since this sweater’s neckline was higher, she wore her hair in an updo. To get a similar look, I love the Ramy Brook Francette Sweater — it’s a classic black and white design, with exceptional details. The sleeves have black, flared cuffs, and the back features a gorgeous scoop design. It’s lightweight and comfortable — stylish while still appropriate for cooler temps. Another option we love is Rachel Parcell’s Pink Butterfly Top. The color is feminine and the ruffles add gorgeous detailing to any look. No accessories needed! Plus, it’s only $58!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Selena Gomez’s bulky sweater?