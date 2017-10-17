Briana DeJesus: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star In Agony After Finding Out Daughter Has A Heart Condition

Things got emotional for Briana DeJesus on the Oct. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ during which she found out her newborn daughter, Stella, has a terrifying heart condition. Will the baby be okay?

The Teen Mom 2 cameras were on Briana DeJesus as she dealt with a scary medical crisis involving her newborn daughter, Stella, over the summer. The footage aired during the reality show’s Oct. 16 episode, showing Briana rushing her little girl to the emergency room when she realized the newborn was having trouble breathing. Eventually, the doctor found that Stella had three holes in her heart, and diagnosed her with ventricular septal defect. Luckily, the condition is not life-threatening, and Stella should be expected to live a regular life, but the doctors did urge Briana to keep a close eye on things and be on the lookout for any symptoms in the future.

The whole situation was made even harder on Briana because of the lack of Stella’s dad, Luis’, presence. Although she texted him to give him the update on what was going on, she received no response. “He hasn’t came to see [Stella] since he started trucking school,” Briana admitted to a friend. He eventually did come by, but made it clear that he wasn’t planning on spending much time with his daughter. “She needs a father in her life, you know,” Briana ranted at Luis. “This is why we kept her. You haven’t done anything for her. You hardly even ask how she’s doing.”

A majority of this season has focused around Briana and Luis arguing whether or not to put their little girl up for adoption. Luis was adamant that he did not want to give his daughter up, but has not stepped up as a dad since Stella’s birth. “I thought I could handle it,” Luis admitted in last night’s episode. “But I was over it.” Briana is also mom to six year old, Nova.

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked to learn about Stella’s heart condition?