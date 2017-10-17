Blac Chyna Sues Kardashian Family For Allegedly Squashing Her Reality Show

Blac Chyna is keeping up with the Kardashians — in court. The former fiancee of Rob Kardashian is reportedly suing the entire family over the cancellation of ‘Rob & Chyna,’ saying they cost her a ton of money. However, the clan is claiming that’s a total lie and they have the receipts.

Blac Chyna, 29, is coming for the Kardashians — all of the Kardashians. Rob Kardashian‘s ex (and the mother of his only child, Dream) is reportedly suing the 30-year-old’s entire family for getting in the way of their reality show Rob & Chyna to the point where it was cancelled, according to TMZ. Chyna claims the famous family was responsible for E! network cancelling the show and, therefore, cost her a possible fortune in revenue. However, E! sources told TMZ Chyna has it all wrong and they have emails to back up their claims. Click here to see pics of Rob & Chyna Season 1.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Chyna says the former couple, the network, and the production company were all down to shoot a second season. However, the mother of two claims the Kardashians used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” But TMZ‘s sources at the network say that because the couple reportedly split at the beginning of Season 1, shooting a second season wasn’t really in the cards from the start. The sources even reportedly gave the outlet documentation that supports the claim that Chyna was the reason the show didn’t get renewed. Rob’s ex reportedly refused to even be in the same room as him, making shooting impossible. It didn’t help that E! was also reportedly not thrilled with the ratings.

The former stripper is also claiming Rob abused her in a domestic violence incident back in April in which she alleges the reality TV star actually tore her bedroom door off its hinges. She is suing the family for battery, saying Rob grabbed her phone from her, pushed her to the ground and she called out to her 5-year-old son King Cairo‘s nanny for help. Rob has also claimed that Chyna has gotten violent with him.

