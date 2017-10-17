Jennifer Lawrence, Nina Dobrev & More Best Dressed At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood Party

Stars were shining bright at the 24th Annual ‘ ELLE’ Women in Hollywood Awards on Oct. 16. Major players like J-Law, Julianne Hough, Kristen Stewart and more looked great while speaking up against harassment.

It was an emotional and powerful night in Hollywood, as stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Reese Witherspoon and more joined forces to honor women’s contributions in Hollywood as well as speak out and speak up against the abuse many actresses have faced. Jennifer revealed a devastating time she was forced to strip nude in front of producers and told she was fat. ELLE‘s new Editor in Chief Nina Garcia told the crowd that they “must band together and be proactive and tonight is a great place to start….we are in this room together, here to toast to what we have accomplished and to encourage one another to alter the course of Hollywood history. To make this the end of an era and the beginning of a new one!”

Despite the sometimes-serious tone of the night, there were also a lot of fun and lighthearted moments as well. And of course, everyone dressed the part. Julianne Hough looked stunning in a baby blue, beaded Georges Chakra Couture dress. She wore diamond, pearl and platinum earrings and rings by Neil Lane. Big Little Lies star Laura Dern wore diamond earrings and rings by Neil Lane. Kristen Stewart looked sexy in a floral suit, exposing her black bra underneath. The exact bra was the Karina Lace Triangle Bra by the brand For Love & Lemons. Nina Dobrev showed off her cute new bangs and wore a gorgeous, ruffled, blue dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a sheer black jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad and a pair of Cadadei‘s Blade pumps in black patent leather. Vanessa Hudgens wore a stunning, baby blue vintage dress from Vestiaire Collective. Cindy Crawford looked ageless in black and white. Margot Robbie and Nikki Reed wore almost identical styles — black dresses with cut outs on the waist. Click through the gallery to see all of the fabulous fashions of the night.

