Ayesha Curry ‘Really Disturbed’ By Mia Khalifa Posting Sexy Foot Fetish Photo For Husband Steph

We were sure Ayesha Curry would have a strong reaction to Mia Khalifa posting a sexy foot pic aimed at hubby Steph. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how the move made Ayesha feel.

If you come for a woman’s man with a sexy shot, there’s a very good chance you’re going to get scolded. That’s exactly what happened to ex porn star Mia Khalifa, 24, when she shared a flirtatious foot fetish pic aimed at NBA star Steph Curry, 29. Many fans started bashing Mia immediately for the move, which came after Ayesha Curry, 28, confessed her hubby was into “foot porn.” Now a source close to Ayesha tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the mother of two had pretty much the same reaction as her followers.

“Ayesha thinks Mia’s pic was incredibly disrespectful,” the insider told us. “Mia acts like she’s not a porn star anymore, but with low-class moves like this she’s showing her true colors. Ayesha was really disturbed when someone showed her the online flirting by Mia. Steph is a good father and family man. Ayesha feels that in this day and age when women are being sexually harassed they are supposed to be supportive of one and others. It’s terrible that Mia would do something like this. Ayesha isn’t about to play games either — Mia better respect her and her marriage or she will be dealt with.”

Mia — who is currently promoting Out of Bounds, her upcoming Complex sports talk show with Gilbert Arenas — posted a shot of her feet looking toasty by a fire yesterday, along with a message that read, “Sup, @StephenCurry30?” Fans were not here for it at all, and we don’t blame them. After all, Ayesha did say Steph “really loves” her feet. Click here to see Mia’s sexiest pics.

