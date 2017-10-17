Atlanta Woman, 24, Charged With Murder After Allegedly Forcing 2 Toddlers Into Oven & Turning It On

An Atlanta mom’s charged with murder for allegedly doing the unthinkable. Lamora Williams allegedly forced her two sons, 1 and 2, into a lit oven, killing them. Their dad learned of their horrific deaths via video chat.

Lamora Williams, 24, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree after the bodies of her two songs, 1-year-old Jakarter Penn and 2-year-old Keyounte Penn, were found viciously burned in her apartment on October 13. Police have accused Williams of allegedly “knowingly and intentionally [causing] their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on,” according to the arrest warrant issued by the Atlanta PD on October 14. Read the full warrant here. An even sicker detail: the boys’ harrowing deaths allegedly happened while Williams’ third child, 3-year-old Jameel Penn Jr., was also in the apartment. He was unharmed. Williams is due in court in two weeks after waiving her first court appearance on October 16.

Police responded to a 911 call from the boys’ father, Jameel Penn, who said Williams video chatted him to tell him that their sons were dead, and reportedly showed him their bodies on the floor. Police didn’t believe Williams when she told them that she wasn’t home when her toddlers died, instead claiming that she left Jakarter and Penn, along with their brother, at home with a family member for “at least 11 hours.” When investigators arrived to Williams’ apartment, they said that the deceased toddlers had multiple “obvious” injuries, including severe burns. They removed the oven from the apartment as part of their investigation.

Members of Williams’ family said the young mother struggled with mental illness for most of her life, and potentially suffered from postpartum depression. She reportedly left the children at home on a regular basis, and had attempted to slit her wrists in the past. “My daughter is a sick person if she did what I think she did,” Williams’ mother, Brenda Williams, told Fox Carolina. “Mora wasn’t right, she hasn’t been right and what happened three months ago, that the kids’ father left her, I told him something tragic is going to happen. She’s going to do something to those kids, she’s going to do something to herself.”

Williams’ mother said she had reported her daughter to DFACS in the past after her father died and was allegedly abusing her grandchildren. “I did tell DFACS everything because I either wanted them to give me the kids or get the kids out of her possession because at one time I thought she was just going nuts not feeding them,” she said. “You know we see stuff like this in horror movies, but in my family my two littlest grand kids are gone because of what my daughter did. I might need to get help, this is hard.” Williams’ sister, Tabitha Hollingsworth, said she should be put on suicide watch in the Fulton County jail.

