America Ferrera Heartbreakingly Admits She Was Sexual Assaulted When She Was 9: It’s ‘Bulls***’

Now this is just disgusting. America Ferrera broke her silence amid the #MeToo movement today to tell fans about being sexually assaulted when she was just a child. Read her heartbreaking story here.

America Ferrera, 33, just revealed a very private story for a very good cause. The Superstore actress shared an Instagram post tonight as part of the #MeToo movement, in which she revealed the story of being sexually assaulted by an older man when she was just a little girl. “First time I can remember being sexually assaulted I was 9-years-old,” she wrote, while adding her story to the many that have been told as part of the movement. “I told no one and lived with the shame and guilt thinking all along that I, a 9-year-old child, was somehow responsible for the actions of a grown man.”

America confessed that she was then forced to be around this many constantly for years. “I had to see this man on a daily basis for years to come,” she continued. “He would smile at me and wave, and I would hurry past him, my blood running cold, my guts carrying the burden of what only he & I knew — that he expected me to shut my mouth and smile back.” “Ladies, let’s break the silence to the next generation of girls won’t have to live with this bulls***,” she finished. Amen!

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star is just one of many women who have spoken out about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault. Many of the stories have come out as a result of the allegations posed against disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein, 65, who has now been accused of harassment — and worse — by over 30 women. Click here to see pics of Harvey’s accusers.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of America’s heartbreaking story? Let us know below!