Rihanna, Kendall Jenner & More Slaying The Wildest 2017 IG Trends: Waist-High Boots & More

What would we do without Instagram? The app’s where all our fave celebs go to flaunt their wildest looks, like rainbow hair and totally sheer shirts. Check out stars like Rihanna, Kendall, and Kylie rocking all the craziest trends in this IG gallery!

If a celebrity didn’t rock a crazy trend on Instagram, did it ever even happen? When we stalk our favorite celebrities on Instagram, like the Kardashians and the Jenners, we’re always treated to a new look that we never would have come up with ourselves. You know, like candy-colored hair or wearing boots instead of pants. Normal stuff like that! When it comes to those crazy concoctions, there are some ladies who do it better than anyone else!

Bella Thorne, 19, has the true honor of being able to handle multiple, wacky trends at once. In the gallery above, you can focus your attention on a single photograph that shows her mastering four at the same time! Bella’s sultry selfie is of the grandest tradition: a dirty bathroom mirror shot. The Babysitter star poses in a transparent, neon lace bodysuit that shows off her nipples — well, one of them + a piercing! Bella’s also rocking rainbow makeup and technicolor hair, and somehow manages to pull it all off. Can anyone do it better?

Rihanna, 29, and Kendall Jenner, 21, couldn’t be more different, but they’ve flocked to the same trend every once in awhile. Of course it’d be the craziest one, right? Rihanna got heads turning on Instagram earlier this year when she snapped a mirror selfie flaunting her new, bright orange boots. Were they ankle boots? Higher. Knee-length? No. Thigh-high? Getting warmer…waist-high.

Seriously; Rihanna once wore waist-high boots over Daisy Dukes instead of just plain old pants. Not one for subtlety, she paired the $4950 Vetements x Manolo Blahnik shoes with a matching, neon orange duster coat, a bustier top, and loads of jewelry. It’s a look. Kendall did the same, while managing to show off way more skin. The supermodel managed to get her hands on the same pricey boots, and again wore them over denim. And nothing else. Her mirror selfie was totally topless, taken in her hotel room while wearing what looks like her grandpa’s stolen fishing hat. Make it work, Kendall! From creepy sheet masks in public, to extreme contouring and more underboob than ever thought possible, scroll through our gallery above to see celebs rock it all!

