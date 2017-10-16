Jessica Sanchez: 5 Things to Know About ‘American Idol’ Star Who Joined ‘Take A Knee’ Protest

The latest celebrity to join the ‘Take a Knee’ movement is Jessica Sanchez, who publicly protested while performing the National Anthem at an NFL game Oct. 15. Get to know her here.

1. What were the circumstances of her kneeling? While performing the last notes of the National Anthem at the Oakland Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Oct. 15, Jessica Sanchez got down on one knee, officially joining the ‘Take a Knee’ protest. Before the game, she did not give any indication that she would be protesting, and simply tweeted, excitedly, that she would be performing at the event. Colin Kaepernick began protesting against racial and social injustice during the 2016 season, and dozens of other players joined in this year. At the Raiders/Chargers game, Marshawn Lynch sat down during the Anthem, and reportedly told Jessica afterward, “You did your thing, girl.”

2. How did Jessica get famous? If you’ve watched America’s Got Talent or American Idol, you’ll definitely recognize Jessica! She was on the first season of AGT when she was just 11 year old, and was selected to perform in the finals a Brandy Norwood’s wildcard pick. In 2011, she auditioned for season 11 of American Idol, and was regarded as one of the best in the competition all season long. Her breakout performance came during the top 13 when she sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” She never found herself in danger of elimination, and finished in second place behind Phillip Phillips.

3. What has she done since Idol? After American Idol ended, Jessica quickly quick-started her career, and released her first studio album, Me, You & The Music, in April 2013. Unfortunately, since then, she hasn’t put out another record, although she said in 2016 that she was in the process of working on album number two.

4. She even briefly did some acting! In 2013, Jessica appeared on two episodes of Glee’s fourth season, starring as the character Frida Romero. During her time on the show, she performed “Clarity” by Zedd and “Wings” by Little Mix.

5. She publicly supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. After Hillary Clinton gave her acceptance speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, the song “Stronger Together,” which was recorded by Jessica, was played. “With everything going on in the world right now, it’s important for all of us to come together and stay strong,” she said at the time. “The message is great and it’s great for the campaign.”

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised that Jessica took a knee?