‘Happy Death Day’: 5 Things To Know About The Sleeper Horror No One Saw Coming

Is ‘Happy Death Day’ the new ‘Get Out’? Here’s everything you need to know about the scary movie that kicked ‘Blade Runner 2049’s butt at the box office.

1.) ‘Happy Death Day’ is not your average horror film. In all honesty, it’s more of a murder mystery than a scary movie because it revolves around the main character, Tree Gelbman, having to figure out who her killer is. Tree, portrayed by Jessica Rothe, is a sorority girl who wakes up in a strange guy’s dorm room on the morning of her birthday. Despite the overwhelming deja vu she’s feeling, Tree goes about her birthday all the way to her party — and that’s when she gets stabbed to death by a mysterious masked murderer. The catch? Right after being killed, Tree wakes up in the same dude’s dorm room on the morning of her birthday to relive it all over again. Think Groundhog’s Day meets Scream.

2.) The budget for ‘Happy Death Day’ was just $5 million. Sure, that’s a little insider-y for those of you just trying to find out if this movie is worth seeing, but $5 million is almost nothing when it comes to movie making. Somehow the filmmakers managed to make a great film for this so-called “nothing” of a budget, and the results definitely paid off. Not only did Happy Death Day beat out the highly anticipated and much more mainstream Blade Runner 2049 in it’s opening weekend box office, but it also made 5x’s it’s budget in ticket sales, as reported by Variety. Who needs to read reviews when you can just look at those numbers? That’s a referral within itself!

3.) You’ve seen the young stars in this movie before. Jessica Rothe might seem familiar because she was in the Oscar-winning film, La La Land, alongside Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Ruby Modine is currently known as Sierra on Showtime’s hit series, Shameless. Israel Broussard has been on a number of series including Fear The Walking Dead and Sons of Anarchy, but also co-starred in The Bling Ring with Emma Watson.

4.) SPOILER ALERT: This is how ‘Happy Death Day’ ends, for those of you awful people who like to read the last page of a book before starting it. The killer turns out to be her friend, Lori, played by Ruby Modine. You can’t be mad because I totally warned you! Anyway, it’s later revealed that the cupcake Lori presents to Tree inside their sorority is poisoned, and that the masked killer is someone Lori’s set up to finish the job. Apparently Lori has some serious jealousy issues when it comes to her “friend”, Tree, which leads to the murder. Er, murder attempt? You’re just going to have to go see the film to find out how it all unfolds — and whether or not Tree survives!

5.) So, will there be a sequel to this sleeper hit? Probably. Director Christopher Landon is totally down, but also not trying to get his hopes up despite the film’s success. “I’m trying to keep this close to the vest and be secretive,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter. “We don’t want to jinx it. We’re not counting our chickens and we don’t want to operate under the assumption that the movie is going well. We never know how things are going to go.” But Christopher is ready for the sequel, if it gets the green light. “I will say that if we are lucky, and people like the movie and we get to do another one, I do have a sequel ready in my head, and it’s definitely not what anyone is expecting, but it will make a lot of sense.” Geez, tease much? The director also promised that the sequel would “answer a lot of questions” that popped up for viewers during the first movie.

